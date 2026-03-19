Uganda to restrict Kenyan farmgate produce purchases

Uganda's Ministry of East African Community Affairs has instructed the Ministries of Trade and Internal Affairs to develop mechanisms to prevent Kenyan traders from purchasing fresh produce directly from farms.

The directive was outlined during a meeting in Kampala with cross-border women traders. First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga, said direct sourcing at the farm level affects pricing structures and farmer returns.

"That is the weakness of immigration and the Ministry of Trade. We Ugandans are very hospitable people; we allow them to come here. I have a small hotel in Kagulu, and Kenyans go there to buy watermelons. Stop them at the border and tell them: if you want watermelons, wait there. They come here to cheat us," she said.

Concerns around cross-border sourcing of fresh produce have been raised previously. In 2023, a joint delegation of Kenyan and Ugandan officials visited northern Uganda to review supply chains for food exports to Kenya. During the visit, proposals were made to establish structured production systems to support exports while improving returns for Ugandan farmers.

Local authorities have also reported handling issues linked to traders purchasing produce directly at the farm level, with implications for product quality.

The government indicated that trade and border controls are being reviewed to manage cross-border sourcing practices. At the same time, regional trade discussions continue, with authorities noting that policy alignment remains influenced by national priorities.

The meeting included representatives of cross-border traders from different regions, focusing on policy and operational challenges affecting trade flows within the East African region.

The proposed measures aim to regulate how fresh produce moves across borders, with a focus on market structure, pricing, and quality management.

Source: Monitor