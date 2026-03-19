Moroccan blueberry output to drop about 20% after Souss-Massa storms

Storms in late February affected Morocco's blueberry production in the Souss-Massa region, with industry estimates indicating a decline of more than 20 per cent for the 2026 season.

The Chtouka Ait Baha area, a key production zone, experienced strong winds and flooding that damaged greenhouses and limited access to orchards. According to the International Blueberry Organization, harvest volumes by week 9 reached 15,000 kilograms, compared to 21,000 kilograms in the same period last year, despite earlier projections of growth. Some operations reported losses of up to 50 per cent.

Mario Steta, president of the International Blueberry Organization, said the conditions reflect wider weather patterns in the region. "The amount of rain that fell hasn't been seen in decades," he said.

"The storms that have passed over Portugal, Spain, and Morocco have resulted in flooding, much lower temperatures, and extremely low levels of light," he added. These conditions have affected fruit size and production.

Greg Murdoch, general manager at African Blue, said export volumes are expected to decline. "As an industry, I expect we'll see more than a 20 per cent reduction in export volumes from the north. Based on the damage I've seen at some sites, losses could exceed 50 per cent in certain individual cases," he said.

He also noted that recovery costs may affect smaller growers. Production impacts vary depending on location, with some areas reporting reduced volumes while others maintain output.

The Souss-Massa region accounts for around 85 per cent of Morocco's fruit and vegetable exports. Disruptions in this region are expected to affect supply to markets in Europe and the Middle East.

Current conditions highlight the effect of weather variability on production, with impacts on yield, fruit size, and export volumes across the blueberry sector.

Source: Food Business