Heavy South African rains disrupt crops and logistics in Limpopo

Flooding in Limpopo is affecting citrus and other horticultural production following persistent rainfall since January, with growers reporting pressure on yields, quality, and field operations.

"I'm helpless, and I don't know what we're going to do this season."

These are the words of one Limpopo citrus farmer after floods affected orange and lemon orchards. Limpopo is a key citrus production region in South Africa, and the period between September and February is considered the critical growth window, when water, nutrients, and weather influence final yield. Excess rainfall has led to waterlogged soils and reduced oxygen availability in the root zone.

The farmer said trees under stress are expected to produce fewer and smaller fruits, affecting market returns. "Smaller fruits essentially mean we won't get our asking price at the market," he said. He added that production costs remain, including labour and replanting. "Young trees cost between R250 and R400, while mature, fruit-bearing trees can fetch up to R2,000 each. If you look at the bigger picture, it's going to cost me a pretty penny to replace the damaged trees. And planting new trees doesn't guarantee the same amount of crops. We are starting from scratch."

In the Tzaneen area, where citrus, avocados, and mangoes are produced, fields are saturated following continued rainfall. Mabunda Farmers' Cooperative reported that low-lying fields are at risk, with young plants and vegetable crops showing signs of rot. Excess water limits plant development and survival, while access roads have become difficult, slowing operations and machinery movement.

Rivers in Mopani and Vhembe districts have exceeded capacity, with flooding affecting transport routes and field access. Water has reached field edges in parts of Tzaneen, submerging crops and affecting topsoil. Middle Letaba Dam has spilled over, while other reservoirs in the Letaba and Olifants systems remain at or above capacity.

Wet conditions are also increasing the risk of disease pressure in citrus orchards, including citrus black spot. Flooding earlier in January affected areas such as Mopani and Vhembe, with impacts on grazing land, livestock, and infrastructure. Producers in Giyani and Thohoyandou reported losses, and continued rainfall may lead to further effects.

Smaller-scale operations, including those linked to cooperatives, face constraints in managing excess water. Flooded roads limit access to markets, increasing the risk of spoilage. Mabunda Farmers' Cooperative has requested support measures, including drainage systems and early warning tools.

The South African Weather Service indicates continued rainfall in parts of Limpopo, with authorities monitoring dam levels. Ongoing conditions continue to influence crop development, logistics, and harvest planning across the region.

Source: Central News / eNCA