Fire at fruit export facility in Sadat City contained without injuries

Civil defense teams in Egypt extinguished a fire at a fruit export station in the Seventh Industrial Zone of Sadat City. The fire affected an area of about 500 square meters and was contained without reported injuries.

The Menoufia Security Directorate received notification of the incident and dispatched fire engines and response teams to the site. Firefighting and cooling operations were carried out to prevent the spread of flames to adjacent facilities within the industrial zone.

The fire broke out in the early hours of the day within the export station, which handles fresh fruit such as oranges, mangoes, and grapes, along with packaging materials. These conditions increase exposure to fire risk. Teams worked to contain the fire and limit its spread to nearby storage areas and equipment.

Authorities indicated that a rapid response helped contain the fire and limit material damage. Additional measures included securing the surrounding area and coordinating with ambulance services and other agencies.

No injuries were reported among workers or response teams. The facility had been evacuated before the fire reached operational areas.

Following containment, an official report was filed, and the Public Prosecution was notified. Investigations are ongoing and include site inspection, evidence collection, and review of surveillance systems to determine the cause of the fire and assess whether negligence or other factors were involved.

The Sadat City Industrial Zone includes multiple processing and export facilities. The incident highlights the need for adherence to safety procedures, including fire detection systems, emergency response planning, and employee training.

Authorities are continuing to assess material damage and review safety measures at the facility.

Source: Ekhbary