Tanzania to develop Coast Region as produce production hub

The government of Tanzania is implementing strategies to position the Coast Region as a production hub for fruits and vegetables, targeting supply to markets in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar.

The plan forms part of President Samia Suluhu Hassan's approach to strengthening food production and contributing to supply within Africa and global markets.

Speaking after inspecting an 80.9-hectare farm at Ruvu Station in Kibaha District, Minister for Agriculture Daniel Chongolo said the region has been selected as a model for crop production based on quality, standards, and productivity, with a focus on farmers and youth in the Coast and Dar es Salaam regions and surrounding areas.

He stated that there is high demand for vegetables and fruits in local markets and that the farm will be managed by agricultural experts who will support farmers in applying modern cultivation methods to increase productivity and efficiency.

"This farm will be managed by our experts who will guide the farmers. The aim is to ensure that Kibaha becomes a major supplier of fruits and vegetables for Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar," he said.

The project will start with 80.9 hectares, with plans to expand production and support crop availability in major markets across the country.

Coast Regional Commissioner Abubakar Kunenge said the plan also aims to support Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) manifesto commitments by increasing youth employment in agriculture.

He added that more than 404.7 hectares in Kibaha District are suitable for the project, with 80.9 hectares allocated to the first phase. In addition, about 607 hectares in Kisarawe District will be used for irrigated production throughout the year as part of the project.

Source: Daily News