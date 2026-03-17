Moroccan locust swarms move north, threatening crops

The desert locust situation in Morocco continues to affect agricultural areas, with swarms moving northwards from southern regions into key production zones. The insects have passed through areas dedicated to wheat and barley, raising concerns among growers during a sensitive period of the season.

In the Souss-Massa region near Agadir, farmers report that control measures are not always reaching all affected areas in time. The FAO has confirmed an increase in adult swarms moving from the Sahara. Southerly winds and irregular rainfall in recent weeks have supported reproduction and migration.

Swarms have also been recorded in north-western Algeria and near the Canary Islands. While not classified as a large-scale invasion, FAO experts indicate that the risk of further spread remains "high".

Control operations have declined in recent weeks. Moroccan authorities treated 34,500 hectares in February, compared to 47,000 hectares in the previous month. This reflects fewer operational teams and delays in insecticide supply. A provincial agriculture official stated that supplies "do not always arrive on time. We know where the concentrations are, but we cannot always reach them before they move on".

Farmers in affected regions, including Guelmim and Tata, report coordination challenges between local and central authorities. Local councils are requesting additional support to limit the spread toward northern agricultural valleys. In some areas, residents are using traditional methods such as smoke and noise to deter swarms.

The FAO continues to emphasize the need for monitoring and cross-border coordination to limit the impact on food production. Seasonal changes and lower temperatures may reduce activity, although outcomes remain uncertain.

Official communications indicate that surveys and cooperation efforts are ongoing. Equipment for fumigation is being transported to affected areas, while authorities state that the situation is "under control".

Source: Atalayar