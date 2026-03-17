South Africa launches container forum to improve logistics efficiency

A new industry body, the Container User Forum (CUF), has been established to improve coordination and operational performance in container logistics across South Africa and the Southern African region.

The forum was created as an industry-led platform to support collaboration across the container value chain and address operational constraints. "The CUF has been formed to address a longstanding gap in the container sector: the absence of a neutral, cross-industry platform focused on the practical delivery of solutions with measurable outcomes and coordinated system improvement."

CUF will operate as a non-profit organisation, bringing together shipping lines, logistics providers, port operators, and cargo owners. Its focus is on identifying system bottlenecks, improving transparency, and developing joint solutions to support logistics performance.

The forum is designed to complement existing industry bodies by providing a platform for coordination on shared challenges across the container system. Areas of focus include port operations, capacity utilisation, and cargo flow around port facilities.

Additional priorities include strengthening back-of-port operations, improving intermodal transport systems, and enhancing rail corridor connectivity. The organisation will also address data visibility, skills development, and the use of technology in logistics operations.

CUF's governance model includes member-led structures, working groups, and project-based initiatives aimed at measurable outcomes. The framework includes provisions for data protection while enabling collaboration across stakeholders.

The organisation stated that improved coordination is required to address system constraints and support the performance of container logistics in the region. "The time for fragmented engagement has passed," the organisation said.

CUF CEO Brenda Magqwaka said the objective is to align stakeholders across the logistics system. "Through this alignment, we work toward shared efficiency, non-confidential goals, common standards, and trusted data. Together we can build a South African container system that moves faster, costs less, and creates sustainable employment across the value chain."

Magqwaka added that the forum aims to support operational improvements, including shorter truck turnaround times, more reliable rail connections, reduced demurrage disputes, and increased port throughput.

"When operators, regulators, and industry stakeholders work from the same data and shared objectives, trust increases, investment follows, and the benefits extend beyond the logistics sector to the wider economy and communities."

Source: IOL