Moroccan avocado exports expected to reach 60,000 tons in 2026

Moroccan avocado exports have reached nearly 45,000 tons since the start of the 2025–2026 season, according to an industry source cited by Hespress AR. Export operations to European markets are expected to continue through March and early April, with total shipments potentially reaching about 60,000 tons by the end of the season.

If this level is reached, it would represent a decline compared with the previous season, when production reached about 120,000 tons, according to the same source.

The source attributed the lower output to losses during the summer, when weather fluctuations damaged volumes of fruit across farms.

Export activity has also faced pressure since October due to competition in European markets. The source cited large volumes of Israeli-origin avocados entering these markets, along with weather-related disruptions that temporarily closed the Port of Tanger Med and delayed Moroccan shipments.

Between 10,000 and 15,000 additional tons are expected to be exported during the remaining weeks of the season. If these volumes are shipped, total exports would approach 60,000 tons, representing a drop of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent compared with the previous season.

Current exports mainly consist of the rough-skinned Hass variety. Earlier in the season, volumes of smooth-skinned varieties such as Fuerte, Zutano, and Bacon were shipped.

The domestic market accounts for about 10,000 tons of production, which typically meets local demand.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development, and Water and Forests, avocado cultivation in Morocco was introduced in the Loukkos basin during the 1988–1989 season on an area of three hectares.

By 2019, the total cultivated area in the Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima region alone had expanded to 641 hectares.

Source: Hespress