Botswana eases restrictions on South African vegetable imports

Botswana has eased restrictions on vegetable imports from South Africa, allowing the resumption of cross-border supply of fresh vegetables.

Industry representatives in South Africa welcomed the development, stating that consumers in Botswana will now have access to vegetables supplied from South Africa.

The easing of restrictions is also viewed as an opportunity for cooperation between the two countries to support vegetable production in Botswana over time. According to industry representatives, increasing domestic vegetable production in Botswana, where environmental conditions allow, is considered an objective.

Stakeholders said improvements in vegetable production and broader agricultural output could be pursued without trade friction, such as recurring import bans that interrupt business activity and place pressure on consumers.

A coordinated production approach with support from South Africa has been suggested as one way to assist Botswana in meeting its objectives for domestic production.

Industry groups in South Africa noted that knowledge-sharing already takes place across Southern Africa in certain agricultural sectors. For example, the Citrus Growers Association works with growers in neighbouring countries to share technology and production practices aimed at increasing regional output.

Industry representatives indicated that similar approaches could be applied in other value chains with the aim of supporting agricultural production across Southern Africa.

They added that regional cooperation could support agricultural development, while trade restrictions such as import bans may disrupt supply chains and market activity.

South African industry representatives also called on Namibia to review its policy on certain fresh produce imports. Namibia currently maintains restrictions on some South African produce.

According to the statement, Namibia could consider a policy approach similar to that adopted by Botswana, which has eased restrictions on imports.

Source: Wandile Sihlobo