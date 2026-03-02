Ethiopian horticulture exports hit US$288.48 million in seven months

Ethiopia generated US$288.48 million from horticulture exports during the first seven months of the current Ethiopian fiscal year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The ministry held a consultative meeting with relevant institutions and local and foreign investors active in horticulture to review sector performance. Agriculture Minister Addisu Arega said the country exported 160,317.79 tons of horticultural products, including fruits and vegetables, reaching 70.9 per cent of the planned export target for the reporting period.

Addisu stated that horticulture, alongside coffee, remains a priority export commodity due to its contribution to foreign exchange earnings. "The government is committed to addressing bottlenecks that hinder investors and ensuring they can fully operate their farms and facilities," he said.

He added that efforts are underway to increase productivity by strengthening private sector participation and improving sector coordination. Investors were urged to use allocated land effectively rather than leaving parts idle.

During the discussion, participants raised concerns related to infrastructure, logistics, and land supply management. They called for intervention to maintain export performance and meet annual targets.

Ethiopian Horticulture Producer Exporters Association Executive Director Tewodros Zewdie said the association is focusing on policy advocacy, capacity building, market linkage, and social and environmental sustainability within the industry. "Our priority is to enhance the competitiveness of members and foster sustainable growth in the horticulture sector through innovative and practical services," he said.

The review highlighted the growing role of horticulture in Ethiopia's export mix and the importance of coordination between government bodies and private operators. For high-tech growers and investors, the data point to volume growth targets, infrastructure constraints, and the need for improved logistics to support ongoing export expansion.

