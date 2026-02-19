Senegal launches cold storage network to cut post-harvest losses

The department of Thiès has initiated a national cold storage project aimed at reducing post-harvest losses in Senegal's horticultural sector. On February 17, 2026, Dr. Serigne Gueye Diop, Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr. Mabouba Diagne, Minister of Agriculture, and Dr. Alioune Dione, Minister of Microfinance, laid the foundation stone for storage and preservation infrastructure for horticultural products in Ngomène, in the commune of Keur Moussa.

The project targets post-harvest losses currently estimated at between 30 and 40% of national horticultural production. According to the ministers present, "We continue to lose more than a third of our harvests" due to a lack of adequate cooling infrastructure. Annual losses are estimated at nearly 100 billion CFA francs, equivalent to approximately US$160 million, while fruit and vegetable imports amount to 67 billion CFA francs, or around US$107 million.

The program construction of 10 warehouses located within 8 regional hubs, with a combined storage volume of 900,000 cubic meters. Total storage capacity is projected at 250,000 tons. Authorities estimate that the development will generate 2,300 direct and indirect jobs.

The absence of an integrated cold chain currently forces producers to market their produce quickly before quality deteriorates. By installing cold storage facilities in high-production areas such as the Niayes region, the government aims to reduce losses and improve value retention within the domestic supply chain.

According to the authorities, modern storage will allow products to maintain quality after harvest, transforming this "vicious circle with recurring annual systematic losses into a virtuous circle of national wealth creation."

Source: Seneweb