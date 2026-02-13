Nigeria reopens Tsamiya border for onion trade

The Nigeria Customs Service has assured onion farmers and exporters of the removal of non-tariff barriers following renewed engagement with regional stakeholders and the reopening of the Tsamiya border with the Benin Republic after a seven-year closure.

The Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa, led by President Aliyu Maitasamu, met with Comptroller General Adewale Adeniyi in Abuja after the reopening of Tsamiya, a key agricultural corridor located in Bagudo Local Government Area and linked to Segbana in Benin. The route has traditionally served as an outlet for agricultural commodities moving into neighbouring West African markets.

"We will remove all known non-tariff barriers and work with other government agencies and stakeholders to create a more facilitating environment for your trade," Adeniyi said.

He noted that over the past six months, the service had faced pressure from economic operators in Benin and the Niger Republic over the use of Nigeria's transit corridors, particularly routes through northeastern Nigeria and the Kamba axis.

The reopening of the border is expected to restore cross-border movement of farm produce, including onions, garlic, white beans, and dry pepper from northern Nigeria to Benin.

"With recent developments and the reopening now in effect, we are here to appreciate the NCS for its prompt action," Maitasamu said, adding that sustained engagement would be required to ensure smooth and lasting operations, in line with earlier assurances given in Kebbi State.

Maitasamu stated that Nigeria is Africa's second-largest onion producer after Egypt, with an annual output of about 2.1 million metric tonnes. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organisation values Nigeria's onion production at approximately N1.17 trillion. At an exchange rate of roughly N1,500 to US$1, this equates to about US$780 million. Nigeria and Niger remain the two most active players in onion production and exchange within the ECOWAS and Sahel regions.

Timi Bomodi, Deputy Comptroller-General of Customs in charge of enforcement, inspection, and investigation, referred to a proposed token system discussed during the meeting.

"One component is the data, which your association already has," he told the delegation. "The other is infrastructure. Trucks moving across these corridors put pressure on our roads, and the token system will allow the government to recover some of those costs over time for road maintenance," he said.

Source: Business Day