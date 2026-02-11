Nigerian customs backs US$730 million onion industry

The Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has stated that the agency will work to remove non-tariff barriers and operational bottlenecks affecting onion exports, following a meeting with the Regional Observatory of Onion in West and Central Africa.

During a courtesy visit on 9 February 2026 at the Customs House in Abuja, Adeniyi addressed concerns raised by onion farmers and export-oriented stakeholders regarding transit routes and cross-border trade.

"So let me assure onion farmers and other export-oriented stakeholders that the NCS will stand solidly behind you. We will remove all known non-tariff barriers and work with other government agencies and stakeholders to create a more facilitating environment for your trade," the Comptroller-General said.

He noted that over the past six months, the Service had faced pressure from operators in Benin and the Niger Republic regarding the use of Nigeria's transit corridors, particularly through northeastern Nigeria and the Kamba axis. While transit discussions often focus on imports, he said engagement with onion exporters also supports the country's export performance.

"What you are doing will help us balance the story. We will not only be talking about imports and transit, but also about exports. Exports bring economic prosperity, create employment, support a favourable balance of trade, and ultimately contribute to GDP growth," CGC Adeniyi stated.

He added that a structured engagement framework had been directed through the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Inspection, and Investigation following earlier representations by the association.

ORO/AOC President Aliyu Maitasamu said the association welcomed the reopening of affected corridors and called for continued coordination.

"With recent developments and the reopening now in effect, we are here to appreciate the NCS for its prompt action," he said, adding that the association is ready to support documentation and compliance management across transit routes.

Maitasamu stated that Nigeria produces about 2.1 million metric tons of onions annually and that national production is valued at approximately US$730 million, based on a valuation of ₦1.17 trillion. He said Nigeria and the Niger Republic are key participants in onion production and exchange within ECOWAS and the Sahel.

Deputy Comptroller-General Timi Bomodi outlined a proposed token system aimed at addressing data management and infrastructure costs linked to truck movements.

"One component is the data, which your association already has. The other is infrastructure. Trucks moving across these corridors put pressure on our roads, and the token system will allow the government to recover some of those costs over time for road maintenance," DCG Bomodi concluded.

