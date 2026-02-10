Nigeria onion output reaches 2.1 million tons annually

Nigeria remains Africa's second-largest onion producer after Egypt, with annual output estimated at 2.1 million tons, according to the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria.

The association's national president, Alhaji Aliyu Isah, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that Nigeria's onion production is valued at about N1.17 trillion, equivalent to approximately US$780 million.

"Nigeria currently produces about 2.1 million metric tonnes of onions annually, with a value of approximately N1.17 trillion," Isah said.

According to Isah, Nigerian onions are supplied to markets across West and Central Africa, with additional volumes exported to some European destinations. He stated that onion production contributes to agricultural activity in rural areas and supports trade within the region.

He noted that public-sector interventions have supported production stability, including access to improved seeds, fertiliser, and agrochemicals. Isah said collaboration between the association and government ministries and agencies has expanded farmer training and exposure to current production practices.

The association also works with stakeholders to address non-tariff barriers affecting regional trade routes. Isah said coordination with customs authorities has improved the movement of onions across borders, while collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council focuses on reducing export costs and improving logistics for processed onion products.

He added that cooperation with industry partners in Ghana, the Niger Republic, and Burkina Faso has supported cross-border trade and that further investment in onion processing capacity would increase value addition.

Isah said strengthening coordination between farmers, processors, marketers, and exporters remains part of the association's agenda. He also stated that marketing and export initiatives are planned as part of activities leading into 2026.

"Strengthening the value chain will enhance farmer income and national revenue, and young Nigerians are encouraged to embrace agriculture, because farming offers viable economic opportunities.

"Youth participation can drive innovation and increase productivity in the sector," he said.

Isah, who also serves as president of the Regional Observatory Body of Onion in West and Central Africa, said the association represents stakeholders across Nigeria's onion sector. Its objectives include increasing local production, expanding processing, facilitating trade, and supporting the welfare of farmers and marketers.

He added that training programs on good agricultural practices and access to quality inputs have been provided to members, alongside initiatives aimed at improving market access and scaling production.

Source: Punch