South African apple and pear harvest starts earlier than usual

The South African apple and pear season has started earlier than usual, bringing both opportunities and uncertainty for producers. Initial reports indicate good fruit quality, although factors such as hail damage, water availability, logistics, and exchange-rate volatility are expected to influence outcomes as the season progresses.

Industry participants report steady crop development, while noting that several key factors remain beyond producers' control.

Recent hailstorms have affected two major growing regions. The Langkloof experienced severe hail on 5 February, followed by further damage in the Koue Bokkeveld on 8 February.

"It is with concern that we take note of the hail damage reported in the Langkloof and the Koue Bokkeveld; however, the full extent of the impact on the apple and pear crop is still being assessed," said Roelf Pienaar, Managing Director at Tru-Cape Fruit.

Pienaar added that quality indicators remain favourable, although global demand and market performance will continue to depend on a range of variables as the season unfolds.

Depending on cultivar, harvesting is running on average seven to ten days ahead of the norm. Calla du Toit, Procurement Director at Tru-Cape Fruit Marketing, confirmed that the first BigBucks Gala apples in the Ceres region were harvested on 26 January, about ten days earlier than last season.

Harvesting of Rosemarie pears began on 23 December, roughly two to three weeks earlier than the usual timing. Du Toit noted that this was only the second occasion in 25 years that harvesting started before Christmas.

In the EGVV region, which includes Elgin, Grabouw, Villiersdorp, and Vyeboom, summer pears are currently ten to twelve days earlier than average, while apples are about seven to ten days ahead. Graeme Krige, Technical Advisor at Two-a-Day, said a good-volume crop with clean fruit is anticipated, with later varieties expected to shift closer to normal ripening windows.

Warm and dry conditions during November and December contributed to the early season. Du Toit said the lack of cooler, wetter periods accelerated ripening and supported fruit quality, despite windy conditions. Krige noted that higher spring and early summer temperatures shortened the growing period and influenced fruit size.

Water availability is stable in Ceres and the EGVV, although careful management remains necessary. In the Langkloof, limited summer rainfall placed irrigation systems under pressure, with recent rainfall arriving too late to affect fruit size.

Export demand remains steady. Rosemarie pears are mainly destined for the Middle East, with additional volumes directed to India, Russia, and China. Delayed arrivals of New Zealand Royal Gala apples are creating openings in Far Eastern markets. In Europe and the United Kingdom, the new apple season is expected to start slightly later due to carry-over stocks.

Logistics remains a key challenge, particularly throughput at the Port of Cape Town and recovery from wind-related delays. A stronger rand also affects producer returns, despite easing some input costs.

Source: Tru-Cape