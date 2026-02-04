Ghana promotes greenhouse farming to reduce climate risks

Speaking to 3Business during a visit to the greenhouse enclave at Dawhenya, Dr Kamassah said Ghana could no longer depend on traditional rain-fed farming systems, noting that changing weather patterns are affecting production and food availability.

He stated that modern production systems, including greenhouse technology, are increasingly needed to maintain stable output. According to Dr Kamassah, controlled-environment agriculture offers a way to manage climate risks that continue to disrupt planting cycles and yields across the country.

"Smart agriculture is clearly outlined in key policy documents, including the 24-hour economy proposal. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has also emphasized this approach. If you adopt smart agriculture, chemical residues are significantly reduced because pests and diseases can be better controlled," he said.

Dr Kamassah explained that moving crop production into greenhouses allows year-round cultivation and more predictable harvests. He added that such systems can support higher productivity and job creation, while also contributing to export-oriented horticulture and foreign exchange earnings.

The President also commented on the shift toward modern production methods, saying, "I believe this direction will go a long way in strengthening the agricultural sector, that is why we are exposing young people to the realities of modern agriculture to show them that farming is no longer about the cutlass and the hoe."

Agriculture remains a major source of employment in Ghana, with many growers still relying heavily on rainfall. However, irregular rainfall patterns linked to climate change have increasingly affected crop planning and output. This has led to growing interest among policymakers and sector stakeholders in expanding irrigation systems, greenhouse investment, and climate-smart production methods.

Industry representatives note that greenhouse farming can improve consistency in supply and quality, particularly for fresh produce, by reducing exposure to weather extremes and improving crop management. The Dawhenya greenhouse enclave is being positioned as an example of how controlled-environment systems could play a larger role in Ghana's agricultural development as weather variability continues to affect open-field production.

