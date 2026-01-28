Ethiopia opens large fruit and vegetable cold storage facility

Ethiopia is advancing trade sector reforms alongside investments in modern logistics infrastructure, according to Minister of Trade and Regional Integration Kassahun Gofe (PhD). The remarks were made during the inauguration of a new vegetable, fruit, and animal products cold storage facility and multipurpose building developed by the Ethiopian Trading Business Corporation in Addis Ababa's Akaki-Qaliti Sub-City.

The inauguration was attended by Addis Ababa City Mayor Adanech Abiebie, Minister Kassahun, and other government representatives. Speaking at the event, the Minister said the facility forms part of ongoing efforts to modernise Ethiopia's trade environment and improve supply chain performance across storage, distribution, and logistics.

The cold storage facility has the capacity to store and organise more than 20,000 quintals of vegetables and fruits, alongside up to 10,000 quintals of animal products at any given time. The facility is designed to reduce post-harvest losses and support consistency in product quality and market supply.

The project was built at a cost of about 1.7 billion birr, equivalent to approximately US$30 million, and covers more than 11,400 square metres. It includes a large-scale temperature-controlled storage complex and a ten-storey multipurpose service building intended to support integrated trade and logistics activities.

Minister Kassahun said reforms are underway to strengthen Ethiopia's position in regional and global trade. He noted that current priorities include improving access to essential goods at reasonable prices, strengthening market linkages, expanding modern logistics infrastructure, and supporting a transparent and competitive trade framework.

He also referred to the role of the Ethiopian Trading Business Corporation in supporting export activity and its contribution to broader economic objectives. According to the Minister, the corporation is expected to continue aligning its operations with national trade reform efforts.

The facility forms part of wider investment in cold-chain and logistics capacity as Ethiopia seeks to improve handling and distribution of agricultural products from production areas to domestic and export markets.

