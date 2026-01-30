Rwanda shifts Kabarondo farmers from bananas to fruit orchards

In Rwanda's Eastern Province, farmers in Kabarondo were asked four years ago to give up land around the Rwinkwavu Dam and move from banana production to fruit orchards. The initiative followed a prolonged drought that affected the area and was proposed by Kayonza district, which sought government support to help farmers adapt to climate stress.

The project promotes consolidated fruit tree planting as an alternative income model, while farmers continue intercropping food crops. "We had grown bananas for generations, so it was not an easy concept to conceive that fruits would transform our lives," said farmer Joseph Nsengiyumva, who owns close to 1 hectare in the area.

According to local agronomists, farmers were introduced to orchard management through training on land suitability and crop selection. The program is supported by the IFAD-funded Kayonza Irrigation and Integrated Watershed Management Project Phase II. Nsengiyumva said access to training, free seedlings, and financial support helped change perceptions. "Change comes with pain, but we trusted in the opportunities that the government had presented. For example, the fact that women and men beneficiaries would get a 75% and 50% financing subsidy was an opportunity to be grabbed but also a mindset changer," he said.

Under the project, farmers planted 100,000 avocado trees, 160,000 mango trees, 60,000 jackfruit trees, and 60,000 citrus trees. At the time of inspection, trees were one year old, with initial harvests expected between 2024 and 2025, starting with avocados.

Farmers are organized into self-help groups of 30 to 35 members, with zones and cooperatives supporting collective management. Employment was generated during land preparation and planting, and fruit sales have already reached about Rwf600 million, or roughly US$405,000. Nsengiyumva reported earning Rwf700,000, about US$470, from his first avocado harvest. "I was able to sell off fruits worth Rwf 700,000 in the first avocado harvest, and this amount is minus the anticipated harvest from my oranges, mangoes, and jackfruits," he said.

The program also integrates Gender Action Learning System training. Fruit farmer and facilitator Marie Louise Mukamurwanashyaka said her income from fruit trees is about four times higher than what she previously earned from wheat production. "I used to earn from farming and hide the income from my spouse, but through the GALS training, we were empowered to work, sell, save together, and make joint decisions about our assets and earnings," she said.

Youth participation has increased, with young farmers using small orchard plots to finance education and develop horticulture enterprises. The project also plans irrigation systems combining pumping units, storage, and pipe networks. Additional orchard sites are being prepared in Gishanda, Kanyeganyege, and Ndego, covering a combined 500 hectares, with preparatory work already creating local employment.

