Citrus leads growth in Egypt fresh produce exports

Egypt's fresh food exports increased in 2025, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation. Export value reached US$11.5 billion in 2025, up from US$10.6 billion in 2024, representing an increase of around 8.5 per cent.

In volume terms, agricultural exports rose by around 10.5 per cent, or 800,000 tons, reaching 9.5 million tons for the first time. This compares with more than 8.6 million tons exported in 2024.

Fresh food exports accounted for about 24.5 per cent of Egypt's total exports. Citrus fruit remained the leading category, with 2 million tons exported in 2025. Potatoes followed at 1.3 million tons, sweet potatoes at 387,000 tons, beans at 336,000 tons, and onions at 288,000 tons. Other exported products included grapes at 191,000 tons, pomegranates at 136,000 tons, mangoes at 126,000 tons, tomatoes at 68,000 tons, and strawberries at 64,000 tons.

Agriculture has been identified as one of five priority sectors under Egypt's current framework aimed at increasing private sector participation, expanding production, and supporting exports as part of the country's economic development agenda for the next five years.

Earlier in 2025, Egypt set a target to raise annual exports to US$115.8 billion by 2030, lower than the US$145 billion target announced in January 2024. Overall exports were expected to grow by around 20 per cent in 2025 to a range of US$48 billion to US$50 billion.

The country is also targeting annual growth of 15 to 20 per cent in non-oil exports, as part of a broader strategy to double total exports, support foreign currency inflows, and reduce fiscal pressure.

For the 2025/2026 financial year, the government allocated the equivalent of US$3.1 billion in investment to the agriculture and irrigation sectors. In addition, it confirmed the continuation of a support initiative launched in October 2025 that provides financing facilities equivalent to US$1.9 billion for productive sectors, including agriculture.

Agricultural sector output is projected to reach the equivalent of US$122.6 billion by 2028/29. Net agricultural value added is targeted at the equivalent of US$55.8 billion in 2025/26, to rise to about US$85.8 billion within four years.

Separately, Egypt's agricultural exports rose by 7 per cent between January 2024 and 4 September, reaching US$3.6 billion. This represents an increase of more than US$800 million compared with the same period in 2023.

