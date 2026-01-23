Oman–Rwanda air cargo route for East African fresh produce

Oman Air Cargo has announced the launch of a new air cargo connection between Muscat and Kigali, scheduled to begin in June 2026, subject to regulatory approvals. The route will operate via regular passenger flights using Boeing 737 aircraft with freight capacity, strengthening logistics links for fresh produce exports between East Africa, the Middle East, and onward markets in Europe.

The route is designed to meet growing demand for cargo transport between Africa and the Middle East, with a particular focus on perishable products such as fruit and vegetables. "The demand for cargo between the Middle East and Africa continues to grow, especially for perishable goods and specialized cargo," said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo at Oman Air. According to him, the new service will "offer greater capacity and extended reach" for exporters.

Kigali has been developing its role as a regional logistics hub in East Africa, supported by airport infrastructure investments and trade-oriented connectivity policies. The Muscat–Kigali route is expected to facilitate exports of fresh agricultural produce, including fruit, vegetables, and flowers, alongside pharmaceuticals, general cargo, and express shipments.

Across East Africa, agriculture and agro-industry account for a substantial share of export flows. For fresh produce exporters, access to reliable air freight remains a key operational factor, particularly for products requiring consistent cold chain management, predictable transit times, and regular flight schedules. Limited freight capacity and routing options continue to affect the competitiveness of fruit and vegetable exports in distant markets.

Beyond the direct link between Rwanda and Oman, the route fits into a broader hub strategy. Cargo handled in Muscat will connect into Oman Air Cargo's wider network serving the Middle East, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent. This allows East African fruit and vegetable exporters to reach multiple destination markets through a single transit point.

For exporters, including smaller producers and cross-border traders, the service provides an alternative to established air freight routes that can face congestion or cost constraints. It also offers route diversification at a time when global logistics chains remain exposed to operational disruptions.

While the performance of the Muscat–Kigali route will depend on cargo volumes and demand stability after launch, the announcement underlines growing engagement by Middle Eastern carriers with East African fresh produce supply chains. The route may influence future export planning for fruit and vegetable producers, depending on service reliability, handling conditions, and regulatory alignment.

