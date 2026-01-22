Ghana export support drives agricultural and SME trade gains

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has outlined developments in Ghana's export sector during 2025, with a focus on agriculture, small and medium-sized enterprises, and access to international markets.

Speaking during the Government Accountability Series, Trade, Agribusiness and Industry Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare said the Ghana Export Promotion Authority supported export-oriented production by supplying more than 211,000 coconut seedlings and two million pineapple suckers to out-growers, alongside other planting materials.

"These initiatives are designed to strengthen our supply chain and ensure that Ghanaian produce meets global demand," she said.

According to the minister, Ghanaian companies also secured export contracts through participation in international trade platforms. She stated that 91 small and medium-sized enterprises and seven horticultural associations obtained export orders valued at US$350 million at global trade fairs. In addition, 150 SMEs operating in handicrafts and manufacturing generated more than US$250 million through international buyer-seller platforms.

Minister Ofosu-Adjare, also confirmed that Ghana exported mangoes by road to Morocco for the first time, marking a new logistics route for fresh produce exports.

In concluding remarks, the minister said the government would continue to support exporters, linking export development with foreign exchange earnings, employment creation, and Ghana's position in international trade.

"Our goal is to ensure that Ghanaian businesses have the tools, access, and support they need to thrive globally," she said.

Source: Joy Online