Moroccan labour shortages threaten fruit and vegetable harvests

Morocco's farming sector is facing a labour shortage that industry representatives say is now a greater constraint than water availability, despite favourable rainfall supporting production levels. Agricultural employers report growing difficulty in recruiting workers, particularly for seasonal tasks that remain labour-intensive, including harvesting, thinning, and crop maintenance.

Rachid Benali, president of the Moroccan Confederation of Agriculture and Rural Development, described the situation as "very serious" and warned of immediate effects on current harvests. Labour-intensive crops such as market garden vegetables, citrus, and fruit are the most affected. According to Benali, limited workforce availability is leading to production losses, reduced cultivated areas, and higher production costs.

"This year, a significant portion of olive and citrus harvests risk not being collected due to labor shortages," Benali said. He noted that some growers are resorting to alternative arrangements such as sharing harvest proceeds with workers or shifting to piece-rate payment systems. Daily wages have reached 250 to 300 dirhams, equivalent to around US$25 to US$30, without resolving recruitment gaps. "This isn't a salary question but a worker shortage," Benali added.

Several structural factors are contributing to the situation. Prolonged drought periods reduced rural employment opportunities, encouraging workers to relocate to urban areas, from which they have not returned. At the same time, infrastructure projects in cities and surrounding regions are offering more stable employment and higher earnings than seasonal agricultural work. "Rural areas are emptying of employment. We cannot find workers," Benali said, pointing out that olive farms that previously employed 120 to 140 harvest workers are now operating with around 20.

Delayed harvesting is also affecting product quality and commercial returns. In olive production, harvesting alone accounts for about 40 per cent of the sale price, with costs estimated at 1.70 to 2 dirhams per kilogram, or roughly US$0.17 to US$0.20, compared with an average selling price of five dirhams per kilogram, around US$0.50. This balance is placing pressure on production margins, particularly for smaller farms.

Proposed responses include improved labour redistribution between regions, although areas with surplus labour are becoming less common. Other options under discussion include permitting temporary on-farm worker accommodation, similar to arrangements used in Spain, and increased use of sub-Saharan foreign workers already present in regions such as Souss Massa. Stakeholders note that these approaches involve legal and social considerations.

Industry representatives suggest Morocco is moving toward conditions seen in parts of Europe, where agriculture operates with persistent labour shortages, higher wage levels, and reduced cost advantages linked to labour availability.

