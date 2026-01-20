Morocco and Mauritania focus on fruit and vegetable trade

Strengthening trade relations between Morocco and Mauritania was the focus of talks held on Friday in Rabat between the Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Omar Hejira, and a delegation from the Mauritanian Employers' Association. The discussions addressed cooperation opportunities in logistics, transit of goods, and the development of Mauritanian exports to the Moroccan market and onward to European and international destinations.

In a media statement, the President of the National Union of Mauritanian Employers, Mohamed Zeine El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed, said the visit aimed to reinforce trade exchanges between Morocco and Mauritania, in line with the vision of King Mohammed VI and President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani. He added that the Mauritanian private sector is committed to this objective.

"All challenges related to exports have been discussed, and clear instructions have been given to resolve them," he said.

Zeine El Abidine Ould Cheikh Ahmed also noted that, as part of decisions taken during the talks, Mauritanian watermelons are expected to enter Moroccan markets this year for the first time.

According to Hejira, the meeting focused on implementing measures to facilitate African exports to European and global markets. Discussions included mechanisms to ease the transit of Mauritanian goods, particularly through the El Guerguarat border post, as well as steps aimed at reducing the trade deficit between the two countries. Hejira reaffirmed Morocco's openness to proposals that could support Mauritanian exports to the Moroccan market and underlined the need for sustained cooperation between the private sectors on both sides.

Trade between Morocco and Mauritania reached a total value of 3.3 billion dirhams in 2024, equivalent to approximately US$330 million. Moroccan exports to Mauritania increased from 1.7 billion dirhams, around US$170 million, in 2017 to 3.3 billion dirhams, about US$330 million, in 2024. Imports from Mauritania also rose over the same period, from 3 million dirhams, roughly US$300,000, in 2017 to 16 million dirhams, around US$1.6 million, in 2024.

Moroccan exports to Mauritania mainly include fresh and frozen vegetables. Imports from Mauritania consist of fruit and vegetable products.

Source: The North Africa Post