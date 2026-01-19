Zimbabwean bananas expand presence in South African market

Bananas produced in Burma Valley in Zimbabwe's Eastern Highlands are increasing their presence in the South African market, supported by Zimbabwe's target to build a US$2 billion horticultural industry by 2030. The objective forms part of the Government's horticulture recovery plan, which identifies bananas as one of several priority value chains, alongside blueberries, pecan nuts, and citrus.

During a visit to Matanuska Private Limited's operations in Burma Valley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Professor Obert Jiri, said the expansion of large-scale banana production aligns with Government policy. According to Jiri, Zimbabwe's climatic conditions support competitive banana production, with the visit intended to review output levels, operational constraints, and opportunities to increase value across estates and associated out-grower schemes.

Jiri stated that bananas form part of the US$2 billion horticulture vision and pointed to developments in other export categories. He noted that Zimbabwe has secured export access for citrus under the China Trade Protocol, with progress also underway in blueberries and avocados. For bananas, South Africa represents a nearby outlet with established demand, creating incentives to expand planted area and improve yields per hectare.

Matanuska Private Limited general manager Crispen Manyuchi said the company operates a mixed production model based on owned land and joint ventures with out-growers. The operation currently has 321 hectares under banana cultivation, of which 265 hectares are mature plantings. Average yields are about 50 tons per hectare.

Manyuchi said joint ventures account for roughly 200 hectares of the planted area and form the basis of a broader greenbelt approach to banana production in Burma Valley. South Africa is the company's main export market, taking close to 60 per cent of total volumes. The balance is sold domestically through retail chains including OK, Pick n Pay, and Bon Marche, where the fruit is marketed in the upper retail segment.

According to Manyuchi, demand from South African buyers has been consistent, driven by fruit specifications related to taste, size, and quality. He added that Matanuska received a quality award in 2023 while competing with established banana producers in South Africa, which he described as recognition of efforts to expand production in line with national horticulture plans.

Matanuska Private Limited employs around 450 people on permanent and contract terms. Its banana blocks are located across the rolling landscape of Burma Valley, close to the Zimbabwe–Mozambique border.

Source: Manica Post / Bulawayo