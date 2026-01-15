South Africa maintains 79.4 million carton table grape estimate

The South African Table Grape Industry has confirmed that the initial national crop estimate for the 2025/26 table grape season remains unchanged, with the season progressing broadly in line with earlier expectations.

Export inspections are projected to be around 0.6 per cent higher than the actual inspected volumes recorded during the 2024/25 season. The national crop estimate is maintained at 79.4 million 4.5 kg cartons. To date, 38.6 million 4.5 kg cartons have been inspected.

In several production regions, harvesting started slightly earlier than last season, largely due to warmer weather conditions. This earlier start has not changed the overall national outlook for the season.

According to the South African Table Grape Industry, current developments suggest that supply patterns remain aligned with the initial forecast. Mecia Petersen, CEO of the South African Table Grape Industry, said the season is continuing as planned, with production and quality expectations consistent with projections.

The industry body indicated that it will continue to track developments throughout the season and provide updates should any material changes occur. At present, production progress and quality indicators remain in line with the original estimate.

