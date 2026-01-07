Rwandan potato output rises on wider cultivation

Irish potato production in Rwanda increased by an average of 10.1 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, according to the Seasonal Agricultural Survey Annual Report 2025. The increase reflects expanded cultivation, changes in farm practices, and higher output in the main producing districts.

The survey points to wider adoption of improved inputs across the three growing seasons. In Season A, 37.3 per cent of farmers used improved seed, compared with 18 per cent in Season B and 18.9 per cent in Season C. Organic fertiliser use remained widespread, with uptake at 88 per cent in Season A, 80.8 per cent in Season B and 83.5 per cent in Season C. Inorganic fertiliser was applied by 63.2 per cent of farmers in Season A, 55.5 per cent in Season B and 65.8 per cent in Season C, while pesticide use stood at 41.9 per cent, 36.6 per cent and 67 per cent respectively.

Production reached 475,785 metric tons in Season A, 314,093 metric tons in Season B, and 94,892 metric tons in Season C. These volumes represent year-on-year increases of 3.2 per cent, 10 per cent, and 17 per cent. Nyabihu, Rubavu, Musanze, and Burera remained the main producing districts across all seasons, while Nyamagabe, Karongi, and Nyaruguru continued to expand cultivation.

In Season A 2025, the cultivated area was estimated at 54,485 hectares, up 0.8 per cent year on year, with average yields of 8.7 tons per hectare. Small-scale and large-scale farmers recorded yields of 8.7 tons and 11.4 tons per hectare, respectively. Season B saw the area increase to 45,940 hectares, a rise of 9.8 per cent, with yields of 6.8 tons per hectare for small-scale farmers and 14.2 tons per hectare for large-scale producers. In Season C, the cultivated area declined by 17 per cent to 10,389 hectares, while total production increased, reflecting changes in productivity.

New districts are adopting potato farming as varieties suited to different soils become available. Nyamagabe District aims to increase potato seed production from 5,000 tons to 22,000 tons per year to support a total output of up to 900,000 tons by 2029. Current production exceeds 450,000 tons per year.

During World Food Day in October 2025, authorities stated that programs targeting poverty reduction include raising the use of improved seed to 50 per cent by 2026. Adoption has already increased to 30 per cent, from 5 per cent the previous year.

Karongi District plans to harvest 17,744 tons in the 2026A season, compared with 10,320 tons previously, following area expansion from 860 hectares to 1,109 hectares. "With improved seeds, farmers can harvest up to 16 tons per hectare, compared with 12 tons previously," said Julienne Ntakirutimana. Farmers are testing varieties including Kinigi, Kuruza, Cyerekezo, and Kirundo under local conditions, supported by training programs across all sectors.

