Ghana mango farmers face uneven climate-smart adoption

Climate change is increasingly affecting agricultural systems in Ghana, with impacts most visible among smallholder farmers who rely on stable weather patterns. Mango producers in Yilo Krobo Municipality are among those facing rising production risks linked to irregular rainfall, longer dry periods, higher temperatures and pest pressure.

Mango farming is gaining importance in Ghana as a commercial crop, with opportunities extending beyond domestic consumption into export-oriented value chains. However, mango production remains exposed to climate stress, making adaptation at farm level a central issue for long-term viability.

A recent field-based study led by Dr Kwaku Adu from the Department of Applied Economics at the University of Environment and Sustainable Development examined how mango farmers in Yilo Krobo are responding to these pressures through Climate-Smart Agriculture practices. The study shows that adoption is uneven and largely influenced by short-term cost-benefit considerations.

The research indicates that farmers tend to adopt practices that deliver immediate and visible results. Improved mango seedlings, correct spacing, pruning and pesticide use are commonly applied. These measures are associated with higher productivity and lower crop losses and require relatively limited upfront investment, which suits farms operating with tight cash flow.

By contrast, climate-smart practices designed to build longer-term resilience, including mulching, cover cropping and water conservation, are less widely used. While these methods support soil moisture retention, fertility management and climate risk reduction, they typically involve added labour, technical input and delayed returns, which reduces uptake.

Several factors explain differences in adoption levels. Education plays a role, with farmers who have spent more time in formal schooling better positioned to assess long-term climate risks and benefits. Access to extension services also increases the likelihood of adopting climate-smart practices, underlining the importance of advisory support.

Credit availability is another constraint. Many climate-smart interventions require initial investment in inputs, labour or irrigation infrastructure. Without access to affordable financing, farmers often avoid measures perceived as risky. Farm size also influences decisions, as larger farms are more likely to trial new approaches, while smaller farms prioritise short-term food security. Distance to markets further limits access to inputs and information.

Household size also affects adoption intensity. Larger households tend to prioritise immediate consumption needs over longer-term on-farm investment.

The findings carry implications for agricultural policy. Awareness campaigns alone have limited impact without practical support. Strengthening extension services, improving access to affordable credit for horticultural crops such as mango, and providing incentives for soil and water conservation are identified as areas requiring attention.

Mango trees represent long-term production assets, and management decisions made today affect yields over many years. Support for climate-smart mango production in districts such as Yilo Krobo is therefore linked to both farm-level resilience and the future structure of Ghana's horticultural sector.

