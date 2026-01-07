PHP and CDBM took over Boh Plantations’ production assets in October 2025

According to information obtained by Business in Cameroon, Boh Plantations Limited (BPL) finalized the sale of its agricultural assets on October 22, 2025, after several months of negotiations. This transaction marks the company's exit from large-scale banana production and signals a new phase of consolidation within Cameroon's banana industry.

Under the agreement, BPL transferred its production assets—excluding shares and goodwill—to two established operators. Plantation du Haut Penja (PHP), the sector leader, acquired the Mbonjo plantation in the Littoral region, while Compagnie des bananes de Mondoni (CDBM), a subsidiary of the Compagnie fruitière group, took over the Missaka site in the South-West. The financial details were not disclosed. Legally, BPL continues to exist but no longer owns banana production assets.

The decision reportedly reflects a strategic shift by founder Njong Eric Njong, who is refocusing on his core activities, particularly public works, while reducing direct involvement in industrial agriculture. Socially, the transition was managed to limit disruption: BPL's 554 employees were absorbed by PHP and CDBM, while remaining workers received full settlements.

Beyond BPL, the asset transfer has reshaped the banana sector, now dominated by PHP, the Cameroon Development Corporation (CDC), and CDBM. Export data from late 2025 show strengthened positions for PHP and CDBM, despite an overall decline in national banana exports, highlighting both consolidation and ongoing structural challenges in the industry.

Source: www.businessincameroon.com