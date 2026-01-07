Program seeks to reduce Ghana's reliance on ag inputs

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry has acquired 40,000 acres of land from the Yeji Traditional Council to support the implementation of the Feed the Industry programme under the wider Feed Ghana Initiative.

The programme seeks to promote large-scale commercial farming, increase the availability of locally produced raw materials for industries, and significantly reduce Ghana's reliance on imported agricultural inputs. By strengthening the link between agriculture and industry, the initiative aims to drive sustainable economic growth and enhance food security.

Speaking during a working visit to the ministry by Vice President Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, disclosed that the government is working closely with private sector partners to operationalise the programme. One of the key partners is GB Foods, which is expected to play a major role in the initial phase of implementation.

According to the minister, commercial cultivation of tomatoes, pepper, and ginger will begin in September on about 6,000 hectares of land. The produce will be supplied directly to local processing industries to ensure a steady and reliable source of raw materials.

She further explained that discussions are ongoing with traditional authorities to secure additional lands across the country. The 40,000 acres acquired from the Yeji Traditional Council, she noted, will provide investors with litigation-free lands, creating a more attractive environment for private investment in agribusiness.

The minister emphasised that the Feed the Industry programme is expected to generate employment opportunities, support smallholder farmers, and strengthen agricultural value chains nationwide. She described the initiative as a strategic step toward the industrialisation of agriculture and the expansion of domestic production capacity.

With the land acquisition and planned commercial farming activities, the government aims to transform raw material sourcing for local industries and promote sustainable agro-industrial development across Ghana.

Source: www.myjoyonline.com