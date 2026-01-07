Ghana tomato sector talks target distribution disruptions

Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, met with tomato growers, traders, and transporters on Wednesday to address ongoing disruptions in the country's tomato distribution chain. The meeting was held at the Ministry's conference room and brought together the Federation of Tomato Growers Associations and the Ghana National Tomato Traders and Transporters Association.

Discussions focused on tensions that have repeatedly disrupted tomato movement from farms to markets. Pricing disputes, transport bottlenecks, post-harvest losses, and limited market access were identified as key issues affecting the sector. These challenges continue to pressure farm incomes and complicate supply to urban markets.

Ofosu-Adjare told stakeholders that the government is seeking collaborative approaches to stabilise the chain while safeguarding livelihoods. She stressed the need for improved coordination between producers, traders, and transporters, as well as fairer trading practices, to reduce Ghana's dependence on imported tomatoes from neighbouring countries.

According to the Minister, weak organisation within the domestic sector has contributed to continued imports from Burkina Faso, even when local production is available. Ghana is estimated to lose around US$99.5 million annually through fresh tomato imports, with about 90 per cent of Burkina Faso's tomato production entering the Ghanaian market. This situation has made it difficult for local growers to compete, particularly during periods of high import volumes.

Industry representatives described the meeting as overdue following years of unresolved conflict. Association leaders said continued dialogue could lead to improvements in pricing mechanisms, logistics, and access to markets. Participants noted that "the discussions would result in practical interventions" aimed at improving trade operations.

Tuobodom, located in the Techiman North District, remains a focal point in the tomato trade as the region's largest tomato market. Activity peaks during the May to June and November to December harvest periods, when traders travel from across the country. However, recurring distribution challenges and competition from imports have continued to limit market performance, leaving growers exposed to oversupply, low prices, and unpaid loans.

The talks on December 17 form part of broader government efforts to stabilise agricultural value chains under Ghana's industrial transformation strategy. The Ministry's expanded mandate now includes agribusiness to strengthen domestic raw material supply and reduce reliance on imports.

Observers note that outcomes from the tomato discussions may inform approaches to similar structural challenges in other agricultural sectors, where pricing transparency, transport costs, and coordination remain unresolved.

