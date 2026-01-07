Nigeria struggles to turn banana production into export growth

Nigeria, the world's fourth-largest banana producer, is struggling to translate its multi-million-ton output into export revenues, despite disruption in the global banana supply and a world market valued at about US$140 billion. Experts say climate change and plant diseases have reduced output in traditional exporting countries, creating space for new suppliers, but Nigeria continues to face constraints related to quality standards, logistics, and post-harvest handling.

Nigeria produces roughly 7 to 8 million metric tons of bananas and plantains annually, most of which is consumed domestically. While this provides scale, stakeholders note that the country lacks the systems required to ensure consistent quality, regular volumes, and reliable cold-chain logistics needed for European markets. Currently, only a limited number of African countries, including the Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Cameroon, export bananas to Europe.

Dr. Olufemi Oladunni, Chief Executive of the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), Ilorin, Kwara State, said global supply disruption has opened opportunities for new suppliers but stressed that Nigeria is not yet positioned to benefit. He noted that while production volumes are available, export competitiveness depends on disease control, post-harvest systems, and the ability to guarantee regular supply. He called for a roadmap focused on expanded cultivation, improved pest management, and the development of disease-resistant banana varieties, alongside infrastructure to support exports to Europe.

Plant diseases such as Panama disease (TR4) and Black Sigatoka, combined with climate-related stress, have reduced banana output in major exporting countries, including Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Colombia. According to Oladunni, international competitors have maintained market share by ensuring stable supply and consistent quality, areas where Nigeria continues to lag.

Ambassador Adeniyi Sola Bunmi, Executive Director of the Gogreen Africa Initiative, said Nigeria's production base offers scope for value-added processing, including chips, flour, puree, and dried bananas, aimed at domestic, snack, and diaspora markets. He cited challenges including pest pressure, limited surveillance and extension services, high post-harvest losses, and underdeveloped cold-chain logistics.

Dr. Obiora Madu, Director-General of the African Centre for Supply Chain, described Nigeria's fresh fruit exports as "weak and uncompetitive." He pointed to trade data showing Nigeria exported only US$45,000 worth of bananas and plantains to the United Kingdom last year. By comparison, Cameroon recorded a 15 per cent increase in banana exports to the UK, generating nearly US$10 million.

Stakeholders argue that without improvements in quality control, logistics, cold storage, and processing capacity, Nigeria's banana sector will remain focused on domestic consumption, despite shifts in global supply dynamics.

