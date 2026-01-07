Kenya targets date palm production in arid regions

Kenya is assessing the expansion of date palm production across its arid and semi-arid lands as national and county authorities review the crop's suitability for dryland agriculture and export-oriented value chains.

Officials from the Agriculture and Food Authority, the Council of Governors, the Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service, and the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization recently visited Kutch Farm in Kibwezi, Makueni County. The visit focused on the performance of Indian and Israeli date varieties and the full production cycle, including planting material selection, pollination, irrigation, harvesting, and value addition.

During the visit, trees producing up to 200 kg of fruit were observed. The delegation also reviewed intercropping systems in which date palms are grown alongside mangoes, pixies, oranges, okra, and other horticultural crops. A technical officer explained: "This model ensures farmers don't rely on a single crop. It increases land productivity and guarantees year-round income."

Globally, date production is concentrated in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Algeria, and the UAE, which operate under climatic conditions comparable to northern Kenya. Kenya produced about 1,100 kg of dates in 2023 and imported dates valued at more than KSh 359 million, equivalent to around US$2.4 million, in 2024.

Counties identified as potential production areas include Wajir, Mandera, Marsabit, Garissa, Turkana, Kitui, Tana River, and Makueni. According to officials, date palms can tolerate high temperatures, saline soils, and limited water availability, allowing for long-term production in dryland systems.

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi Jiira said, "Counties in the ASAL belt have the climate conditions, the land, and the willingness. What we need now is coordinated national support." AFA Director General Dr. Bruno Linyiru added, "As climate patterns shift, Kenya must diversify. Date palms are a high-value, drought-tolerant crop perfectly suited for ASAL regions. Our focus is to unlock quality planting material, strengthen value chains, and support counties ready to scale."

Market data presented during the discussions indicated that premium varieties such as Medjool can reach prices of up to KSh 1,200 per kg, around US$8 per kg, in export markets. Estimates suggest that a mature, well-managed one-hectare date farm could generate annual profits of KSh 3.4 million to KSh 4.4 million, equivalent to approximately US$22,700 to US$29,300.

Authorities indicated that further steps under consideration include the establishment of certified nurseries, expansion of irrigation infrastructure, farmer training programmes, and the development of processing and packaging facilities to support a structured date palm value chain.

