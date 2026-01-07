Uganda plans expansion of Soroti fruit factory

The government of Uganda is planning to expand and modernize the Soroti fruit factory as part of efforts to develop the country's fruit processing sector. The project will be implemented in partnership with Chimaki Agro Investments Ltd, an Ethiopian firm led by former First Lady Azeb Mesfin Zenawi.

Uganda is currently the second-largest producer of fresh fruits and vegetables in East Africa, with an annual output of about 5.3 million tons. Authorities expect the planned upgrade of the Soroti facility to support value addition and improve market access for growers, particularly in the Teso region.

The fresh fruit market in Uganda is currently showing subdued growth. Factors affecting the sector include shifting consumer preferences, variable production volumes, and competition from imported fruit, which has affected pricing and market share for local producers. At the same time, demand for organic and locally sourced fruit is increasing, driven by consumer interest in health and wellness.

Finance ministry permanent secretary and secretary to the Treasury, Ramathan Ggoobi, said the project is expected to cost about US$30 million and will take two years to complete once construction starts. He made the statement during a visit to Soroti Fruits Ltd, where he was reviewing the factory's performance following a directive from President Yoweri Museveni.

Ggoobi noted operational improvements under the current management structure and acknowledged the role of the Ethiopian partners. "This factory is changing the destiny of this region. We appreciate our Ethiopian partners for helping the government run it more efficiently and turning it into a success story," he said.

According to the information provided, the expansion will include the installation of new processing technology. Planned additions include an automated bottling and packaging line, multi-fruit processing units, and facilities for producing organic fertilizer and animal feed from by-products.

The upgrades are intended to increase processing capacity and support more structured market channels for fruit sourced from the Teso region and other producing areas. The project aligns with broader efforts to strengthen domestic processing and reduce reliance on fresh fruit sales alone.

Source: The Observer