Ethiopia study links mango scale pressure to varieties and pruning

A recent study reports increasing issues with white mango scale, Aulacaspis tubercularis, in mango production systems in Southern Ethiopia. The pest, part of the Hemiptera order and Diaspididae family, continues to affect commercial orchards in regions where mango is an important crop.

Researchers examined how mango varieties and pruning practices influence infestation levels. The study notes that both varietal selection and canopy management appear to shape the prevalence and severity of white mango scale. The emphasis of the research is on understanding how these production factors interact with pest pressure in order to limit crop losses.

White mango scale has become a concern for growers in areas where mango cultivation forms part of the local agricultural economy. The pest affects fruit quality and overall yield, creating management challenges for producers. According to the study, further research could help refine strategies for controlling the pest and reducing its impact on orchard output.

The findings contribute to ongoing discussions about integrated crop management for tropical fruit systems, with a focus on how varietal traits and pruning decisions may influence pest dynamics in mango orchards.

