Botswana import bans raise tensions in SACU vegetable trade

The Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa has raised concerns about coordination within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) after Botswana reinstated import bans on several vegetables. The restrictions apply to red and yellow peppers, garlic, and butternut, adding to an existing list of controlled commodities.

According to the chamber's chief economist, Wandile Sihlobo, these bans are often applied with limited communication to neighbouring members, creating challenges for regional trade planning. Namibia and Botswana have been identified as the countries most frequently implementing abrupt policy changes.

Sihlobo said the practice raises questions about regional trade integration and the level of policy alignment within the union. "For our economic diplomacy thinking, we are now running into a lot of friction here, which is why I always argue that SACU needs to be reviewed both for easing our trade agreements, and for easing the friction we now see so that South African businesses can plan well on what to do next."

He noted that while supporting local growers is an understandable objective, restrictive import measures implemented without coordination undermine broader regional ambitions. Sihlobo said South Africa's response will need to balance awareness of neighbouring countries' goals with the need for more predictable policy frameworks.

"While all this is frustrating, we should not be antagonistic or arrogant but rather see this through the lens of understanding Botswana's aspirations, formulate pathways for coexistence, and ensure better communication of policy approaches within the region," he said.

The chamber maintains that greater alignment on agricultural market policies would help stabilise trade flows for vegetables across the region.

Source: Eyewitness News