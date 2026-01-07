Sokoto launches onion cold storage project with MOFI

Sokoto State, in partnership with the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), has launched the construction of a modern onion cold storage facility in More Area, Sokoto. The project is intended to support loss reduction, improve product quality, and increase grower returns within the state's onion value chain. Sokoto is recognised as Nigeria's largest onion-producing region.

At the groundbreaking event, Governor Ahmed Aliyu highlighted the role of collaboration and updated production systems in developing the sector. He said the initiative aligns with the state's broader plan to expand access to finance, technology, and training for farmers, support job creation, and strengthen food security. Aliyu added that the administration aims to position Sokoto as a centre for export-driven agriculture, noting opportunities in onions, garlic, and other perishables.

The Governor referenced ongoing programs targeting the state's agricultural base. These include the distribution of fertiliser and agro-chemicals, the procurement of 38,000 bags of fertiliser at a subsidised rate, and the purchase of improved seed for multiple crops. Further measures include supplying herbicides and insecticides, contracting for 250 tractors, and working to restore irrigation systems across the state.

Aliyu said his administration intends to maintain a productive partnership with MOFI to deliver outcomes for growers and rural communities. He also acknowledged federal support under the Renewed Hope agenda.

Source: New Telegraph